How to write a great ecommerce return policy

Getting sales tax right on returns and exchanges is critical. Customers will want to see that they were refunded the full amount of tax due on returns. With exchanges, they’ll check to see that they’re credited or charged the proper difference. And they won’t be the only ones looking: Tax authorities will scrutinize sales tax returns and remittances to ensure they add up as they should when refunds and credits are involved.
Online sellers with customers and an obligation to collect sales tax in multiple states need to understand each state’s policy regarding sales tax, refunds, and exchanges. Unfortunately, sales tax laws and policies differ from state to state.
If a product is returned before the collected sales tax has been remitted to the tax authorities, retailers may be able to simply refund the tax due to the customer. Yet the process can become much more complicated if returns and exchanges are processed after sales tax has been remitted and sales tax returns filed.
In Connecticut, for example, retailers are required to refund sales tax along with the purchase price so long as products are returned within 90 days of the date of purchase; customers must be able to verify the date of purchase (e.g., with a receipt). If the return occurs more than 90 days after the original purchase date, customers are not entitled to a sales tax refund.
Other issues that can complicate sales tax compliance regarding online returns and exchanges is whether sales tax is charged on shipping, who pays for the shipping, and so on.