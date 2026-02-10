Sales tax is an important source of revenue; in most states, it’s second only to personal income tax collections. And when states want to boost revenue, often during recessions or in times of rising prices, one key tactic is conducting audits. That’s why missing, expired, or invalid exemption certificates — errors often resulting from trying to manage exemptions manually — frequently cause sales tax audit trouble for businesses.

Manufacturers might even be at higher risk for audits: In a 2021 survey conducted by Avalara and Potentiate, manufacturing companies claimed the highest audit rate (18%). One of the top reasons companies are hit with fines during an audit is missing exemption certificates.

Some other common mistakes auditors find (and fine) regarding exemption certificate management include:

Certificates missing a signature or that don’t include the signature of the accepted signer

Certificates missing an issue date

Certificates that list an incorrect claim type or that aren’t accepted

Documents (letters, emails) that aren’t recognized by state tax authorities

Certificates including a name or address other than the direct buyer and seller

Certificates with an incorrect state ID

Tax-exempt purchases with improper application of use tax

It’s always risky for a business to make an exempt sale without a valid exemption certificate on file. Businesses can cite many reasons for not charging tax, but from an auditor’s perspective, they’re still on the hook if they don’t have the right documentation.

Audit risk isn’t the only way missing or invalid certificates can gum up the works— certificate mismanagement can also cause sales delays, credit/rebills, and other issues for manufacturing businesses.