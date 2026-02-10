If you make exempt sales, yes. But you need to do more than that — you need to ensure certificates are completed correctly so they’re valid, and you should also keep them organized and easily accessible in case of an audit.
Errors are the biggest risk, and it’s significant: Missing or invalid exemption certificates are a top reason companies are fined during sales tax audits. Additionally, trying to manage it all manually typically takes more time and effort than an automated solution.
Missing certificates entirely are perhaps the biggest error, but having a certificate that turns out to be invalid can be quite an unpleasant surprise. That can happen due to missing signatures, incorrect names or addresses, the lack of an issue date, and other common issues.
Avalara has a purpose-built solution for manufacturers that allows you to simplify tax compliance at every step — including exemption management with automated document collection, expiration tracking, and more.