Indiana and Wyoming drop remote seller transaction threshold

Indiana and Wyoming aren’t the first state to ditch the transaction threshold, and they likely won’t be the last. Ten other states have repealed their economic nexus transaction thresholds since the Wayfair decision.
Utah lawmakers also considered repealing the state’s transaction threshold this year, but House Bill 17 failed to pass prior to the end of the regular 2024 legislative session. The Legislature will almost certainly try again.
As of this writing, there’s a transaction threshold in effect in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. Many of these are Streamlined Sales Tax (SST) states, and SST recommends eliminating economic nexus transaction thresholds, so it will probably only be a matter of time before this list becomes considerably shorter.
We’ll let you know if and when any of these states repeal their transaction threshold. In the meantime, check out our state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws to learn about the remote seller thresholds in each state. And if you’re not sure whether your business is registered for sales tax where required, our free economic nexus risk assessment can help.