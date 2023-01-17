What is trailing nexus and how long does it last?

States can’t require a remote business to remain registered for sales tax indefinitely if all nexus-creating activity has ceased. However, trailing nexus can last for weeks, months, or even years.
Economic nexus is established when a seller with no physical presence in a state meets certain economic nexus thresholds, such as $100,000 in sales (Pennsylvania), or 500,000 in sales and 100 transactions (New York).
Many economic nexus thresholds are based either on the immediate preceding year or the current or preceding calendar year, so businesses generally need to remain registered the year after economic nexus was established, even if their sales during that year drop beneath the economic nexus threshold.
States whose economic nexus thresholds are based on the current or previous calendar year include California, Massachusetts, and Virginia.