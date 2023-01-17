What is trailing nexus and how long does it last?

State Trailing nexus policy

California A remote retailer must be registered and collect and remit California sales/use tax throughout the calendar year its California sales exceed the $500,000 economic nexus threshold, “and during the following calendar year.” For example, a remote business that meets the $500,000 threshold in 2021 but not in 2022 must be registered in 2021 and 2022 but isn’t required to remain registered in 2023.



Colorado A remote retailer must register for Colorado sales tax within 90 days of meeting the economic nexus threshold and remain registered for the duration of that calendar year and the following year.

Michigan If a business establishes physical presence nexus in Michigan, nexus remains in effect for the remainder of that month and for the following 11 months, on a rolling basis: If the seller establishes nexus during the trailing 11 months, a new 11-month period commences. An out-of-state seller that has economic nexus with Michigan must continue to remit tax until an entire calendar year passes in which it does not meet either economic threshold.



Minnesota There’s more than one trailing nexus policy in Minnesota. A retailer not maintaining a place of business in the state must continue to collect and remit sales and use taxes … “until at least the last day of the 12th calendar month following the calendar month in which the retailer or marketplace provider began collecting and remitting sales and use taxes.” However, a retailer or marketplace provider that “has sufficient physical presence nexus in Minnesota to be required to collect Minnesota sales or use tax … is required to register, collect and remit Minnesota sales or use tax on sales made from outside Minnesota to destinations in Minnesota starting on the fourth day of such activity and for all sales made that day through the following 11 calendar months.”

Missouri Once nexus has been established with Missouri, “it will continue to exist for a reasonable period of time after the vendor no longer has a physical presence in the state. The department presumes that the vendor has nexus with the state for any sales to Missouri customers made during at least one reporting period after the vendor no longer has physical presence in the state. A vendor registered with the department to collect tax will continue to have nexus until the vendor withdraws its registration.”

Texas Texas eliminated its 12-month trailing nexus policy in 2015, but that was before it adopted economic nexus. Today, “a remote seller may terminate their collection obligations if their total Texas revenue falls below the threshold for twelve consecutive months.”

Washington Sales tax nexus continues in Washington for the remainder of the calendar year when nexus was established and the following calendar year.