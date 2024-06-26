July 2024 sales tax changes

Maryland taxes home amenity rentals

Maryland sales and use tax applies to home amenity rentals starting July 1, 2024. The rate is 6% of the taxable price.

A home amenity is any portion of a residential property occupied by the hour for not more than 15 consecutive hours. Examples of home amenity rentals include backyard swimming pools, backyard pickleball courts, and an apartment building’s clubroom or rooftop deck.

A home amenity does not include bedrooms or any portion of a residential property intended for sleeping quarters.

Tennessee taxes books and magazines by certain out-of-state sellers

Books and magazines sold to consumers in Tennessee and shipped by mail or common carrier, where the seller has limited activities in Tennessee, are no longer exempt. These transactions are subject to Tennessee sales and use tax as of July 1, 2024.

Tennessee is also eliminating an exemption for sales by a person solely engaged in cooperative direct mail advertising (i.e., combined mailings of discount coupons and advertising leaflets for multiple businesses) distributed in Tennessee.

Vermont taxes software as a service (SaaS)

In 2015, Vermont Act 51, Section G.8, created a sales and use tax exemption for prewritten computer software accessed remotely via the internet. Other computer software remained taxable.

The recent enactment of H.887 repeals that exemption. Effective July 1, 2024, Vermont sales and use tax applies to prewritten computer software accessed remotely via the internet. This tax primarily affects software as a service cloud applications.