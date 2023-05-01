Licensing challenges for enterprise mergers and acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions (M&A) are a part of business life. Market pressures and societal trends can influence the ebb and flow of M&A activity, but as long as capitalism exists, companies will continue to buy, sell, combine, and re-form.

There’s a lot of due diligence required for a successful M&A deal. It’s not just researching the financials, investigating the foundation and fundamentals of the business, and ensuring customers are real people, not bots. Some of the legwork is about compliance, specifically around taxes and licensing.

Compliance Week and Avalara recently conducted a survey of 102 risk, compliance, and accounting and audit professionals. While businesses are aware of licensing complications in the M&A process, there’s certainly room for improvement in compliance management when ownership changes hands.

This blog post will look at three key factors of license compliance during mergers and acquisitions: