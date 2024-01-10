Local option fuel taxes create complexity for companies complying with excise tax

Florida, for example, has three local option fuel taxes:
- A “ninth-cent” tax of up to 1 cent per gallon on gas or diesel fuel
- A 1% fuel surtax to benefit local transit systems
- An additional tax of at least 6 cents per gallon, depending on the county
The ninth-cent tax (the name comes from the days when Florida levied an 8-cent state gasoline tax and the local tax was the “ninth cent”) can be collected by any county to fund local transportation projects; 60 out of 67 counties do so.
As of January 1, 2024, the Florida Department of Revenue requires terminal suppliers to collect and remit a minimum of 21 cents per gallon on each gallon of motor fuel sold to licensed wholesalers, to cover the minimum local option taxes. (That’s along with other state taxes and fees they’re also collecting and remitting). Terminal suppliers/wholesalers are responsible for collecting and remitting any additional local option tax above the minimum.
Hawaii
Florida isn’t the only state with local option gas taxes; Hawaii has a 16-cent-per-gallon state tax on gasoline and diesel fuel; but then each county adds between 16.5 cents and 24 cents per gallon. (Of note: Maui County has separate tax rates for biodiesel blends; it’s the only Hawaii county that does that.)
Nevada
Nevada counties have a required 2-cent-per-gallon tax (with gas tax revenue going only to repair existing roads, bridges, and highways) and an optional county tax to fund highway construction or purchase related equipment.
Illinois
Leave it to Illinois to complicate taxes: Chicago and Cook County have home-rule status, both the city and county levy their own motor fuel taxes. (Currently, 8 cents per gallon to the city and 3 cents per gallon to the county.) Certain counties have also imposed a municipal motor fuel tax of 3 cents per gallon.
New York
New York state has two different kinds of fuel taxes. One is a cents-per-gallon tax levied by the state, 24 of the 62 counties, nine cities, and the Metropolitan Commuter Transportation District (MCTD), which covers 12 counties in and around New York City. The other is a sales tax that counties and cities can extend to fuel sales.