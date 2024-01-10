Local option fuel taxes create complexity for companies complying with excise tax

In the world of excise taxes, local tax can drive you plumb loco.

At a macro level, excise tax on fuel isn’t complex. Federal excise taxes are the same rate nationwide. State tax rates, of course, vary from state to state, but it’s not too difficult to track 50 state excise tax rates.

Many states also charge sales tax on fuel purchases, which complicates things a little. Indiana charges two gasoline taxes, a use tax equal to 7% of the previous month’s statewide average price for gasoline, and a separate 34-cent-per-gallon gasoline tax earmarked for funding infrastructure projects.

Still, all that isn’t too hard to keep track of.

Things get difficult when local jurisdictions — counties, cities, and special taxing jurisdictions — add their own gas tax to the mix. Unlike excise taxes, which are paid to governments by the merchants who sell the fuel, drivers are charged local taxes directly at the pump. And while many local option taxes are calculated in cents per gallon, some are percentages of the purchase price. Chances are, on a road trip through the United States, drivers pay many different excise tax rates. And as a business owner, it’s your job to stay on top of all the taxes that apply.