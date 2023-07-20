Managing the sales tax-exempt customer experience

1. Delays with orders

There are several points during a tax-exempt transaction where delays can occur:

Requesting certificates: Your customer must provide you with a U.S. sales tax exemption certificate during a tax-exempt transaction. You’ll need these certificates to prove why you didn’t charge U.S. sales tax. However, if you’re unsure how to request the certificate or you use an inefficient method of communication, it could cause frustrating delays for the buyer.

Verifying certificates: Businesses outside of the U.S. that are unfamiliar with the rules surrounding U.S. sales tax exemptions might take too long to verify certificates, thereby delaying an order. Make sure you research what exemption certificates look like in each U.S. state you operate in, so you know exactly what information to look for during verification.

Issues with certificates: Do you know what to do if you receive a certificate with incorrect information or one that’s expired? If a certificate doesn’t pass verification, and you hesitate over what to do next, it may hold up the order.

Reducing delays during a transaction is essential, as the customer may cancel their order entirely if it’s a time-sensitive purchase.

2. Stalled invoices

Any invoices you send to your customers should list the amount of U.S. sales tax due on the purchase, as it forms part of the final landed cost, and you cannot send an invoice without listing the final price. Even with a tax-exempt transaction, the invoice must acknowledge the fact that tax was not charged (e.g., by listing the tax due as $0.00 or by stating outright that the buyer has a U.S. sales tax exemption).

If you’re unfamiliar with processing tax-exempt transactions, this can lead to delays, which in turn can stall your invoice. Without an invoice, your customers will not pay for your goods or services, which could cause cash flow problems. Sending a late invoice could even cause financial issues for the customer, as the invoice will arrive after they hoped to pay it and their financial situation may have changed.

3. Burdening customers with documentation requests

It’s the responsibility of the buyer to present a valid U.S. sales tax exemption certificate if they believe a particular transaction should be tax exempt. However, in many instances — if you’ve been presented with an incorrect certificate and need a valid one, or if it’s a regular customer you know to be tax exempt, for example — you may need to send a request for an exemption certificate.

Although it’s a legal necessity for a tax-exempt transaction, some customers may find requests for exemption certificates burdensome, especially if the request is made at an awkward time or worded in an unnecessarily complex way. Feeling pressured to provide paperwork that they may not fully understand can negatively impact some customers’ experiences.