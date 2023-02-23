Managing tax-exempt sales 101
Thursday, February 23, 2023
11:00 a.m. PT/2:00 p.m. ET
60 minutes, including live Q&A
Your guide to exemption certificates
Tax-free sales don’t give businesses a get-out-of-jail-free card. Learn what exempt sellers need to know about tax obligations in our webinar. We’ll explain the basics of exemption certificates, and share tips that can help you streamline collection and management to improve your customer experience and reduce audit risk.
In just 60 minutes, you’ll learn:
- Why exemption certificates are a necessary part of any tax-exempt transaction
- The anatomy of an exemption certificate and what’s needed to maintain, validate, and store one
- Common exemption certificate mistakes and how to correct them
- Tactics to help you fulfill your overall tax obligations as an exempt seller
If your business has tax-free sales, don’t miss this webinar. Unable to attend live? Register now and we’ll send you a link to view the webinar recording on demand. Attendees of this webinar are eligible to earn 1 hour of CPE credit.
About the speakers
Kael Kelly
General Manager of Exemption Certificates, Avalara
Kael has served in leadership roles across marketing, customer acquisition, and strategic initiatives at Avalara since 2012. He has 25 years of software and technology experience in industries ranging from telecommunications to internet to software as a service. He’s worked across company growth stages, from the Fortune 500 to mid-market firms to startups in roles that include market research, product management, marketing, sales, and executive leadership.
Maria Tringali
Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara
Maria has been with Avalara since 2014 and is focused on training, educating, and supporting customers, prospective customers, sales teams, and partners on tax compliance requirements for B2B sellers. She’s passionate about improving the exempt customer experience and helping businesses improve upon and automate traditionally labor-intensive and risk-prone activities.
