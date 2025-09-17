If your business makes tax-exempt sales, managing exemption certificates is key. Learn the basics and find out how to streamline collection and tracking to improve customer experience and reduce audit risk.
If your business has tax-free sales, don’t miss this webinar
In just 60 minutes, you’ll learn:
- Why exemption certificates are a necessary part of any tax-exempt transaction
- The anatomy of an exemption certificate and what’s needed to maintain, validate, and store one
- Common exemption certificate mistakes and how to correct them
- Tactics to help you fulfill your overall tax obligations as an exempt seller