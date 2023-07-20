Managing the sales tax-exempt customer experience

Effectively managing the customer experience means doing all you can to reduce the risk of the complications we’ve listed. To help you, we’ve provided two strategies below that can help streamline your tax-exempt transactions.
Practise good communication
Fast and frequent communication is always helpful during tax-exempt transactions, but it’s particularly important if there are any issues when verifying exemption certificates. If the buyer has presented an expired or otherwise invalid certificate, it’s vital that you inform them as soon as possible so it doesn’t impact the speed of the sale.
Clarity is also crucial. You shouldn’t burden your buyer with every single detail of tax law — stick to the points that are relevant to them. However, if they need to know more, you should be available to answer questions. Similarly, you should make sure any certificate requests are succinct and to the point.
In general, a key goal of communication during a tax-exempt transaction is ensuring the buyer is aware of their tax obligations. While it’s technically the buyer’s legal responsibility to determine the tax status of transactions, if you (as the seller) are aware that a particular transaction should be tax exempt, it’s important to mention it.
Prioritise efficiency
Although staying compliant is more important than being fast, it’s possible to do both. Being efficient during a tax-exempt transaction prevents delays that could affect the customer experience.
Requesting exemption certificates promptly is a good start, as this leaves plenty of time for certificates to be presented. If you ask for certificates at the last minute and there are any issues, it can disrupt the order process and delay the sale.
Similarly, completing the verification process as quickly as possible to prevent orders from being delayed is important, but accuracy is equally crucial. If you don’t have a lot of experience with U.S. sales tax compliance, and find verifying exemption certificates difficult, consider a digital verification solution.