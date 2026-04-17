Many U.K. finance teams who are used to working with value added tax (VAT) assume that U.S. sales tax works in a similar way – one system administered by a single authority, where they can apply the same controls, extend the same processes, and simply adjust a few tax codes. That assumption breaks quickly.

Manual U.S. sales tax management does not fail because teams are careless. It fails because the U.S. system is structurally different. Instead of a central framework, it operates across dozens of state authorities and thousands of local jurisdictions, each with its own rules.

For CFOs, finance directors, and expansion leaders, this becomes an operational problem. Tax is no longer something reviewed periodically. It’s something that must be calculated, tracked, and reconciled continuously — at transaction level.

Let’s examine where processes break, how risk builds, and what needs to change to make U.S. tax compliance scalable.