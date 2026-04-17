Double taxation is avoided by understanding that U.K. VAT and U.S. sales tax apply under different rules. A transaction may be outside the scope of U.K. VAT but still subject to U.S. sales tax. The key is applying the correct treatment in each jurisdiction and ensuring tax is only charged where required.
Generally, no. Unlike VAT, U.S. sales tax does not include an input recovery mechanism. If sales tax is paid incorrectly, it may be recoverable through refunds or credits, but there is no standard reclaim process similar to VAT input tax recovery.
Economic nexus means a U.K. business may need to register and collect U.S. sales tax in a state once it exceeds certain revenue or transaction thresholds, even without a physical presence. This requires ongoing monitoring of sales by state.
Not always. While many marketplaces collect and remit sales tax on behalf of sellers, businesses may still have obligations such as registration, reporting, and reconciliation — particularly if they also sell directly.
The biggest risk is inconsistency. Errors in tax calculation, missing exemption documentation, and reconciliation gaps create cumulative exposure across states, leading to audit risk and financial impact as the business scales.