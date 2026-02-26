Crossing a sales tax threshold is a legal event. Managing it properly is an operational one. Many UK businesses treat US tax as an accounting issue. In reality, it affects systems, checkout flows, fulfilment strategy, reporting processes, and pricing.
Waiting until a threshold is exceeded often results in reactive fixes. The stronger approach is to build infrastructure early — before compliance becomes urgent.
State-level revenue and threshold monitoring
US sales tax exposure develops at state level. Monitoring must happen at state level too. This requires:
Tracking revenue by destination state
Monitoring transaction counts
Reviewing rolling 12-month performance where required
Accounting for marketplace and direct-channel sales separately
Manual spreadsheet tracking rarely scales beyond a few states. As revenue grows, automated threshold monitoring becomes essential. Without visibility, thresholds are often crossed quietly — and discovered later.
Tax engineering and checkout integration
Once registered for U.S. sales tax, it must be calculated correctly at the point of sale. Thousands of rate combinations exist, and product taxability rules also vary. Relying on static rate tables or manual processes therefore creates risk.
UK businesses selling into the US typically integrate a tax calculation engine directly into Shopify, WooCommerce, and other platforms to ensure the correct rate and taxability treatment are applied in real time at checkout.
Inventory and fulfilment changes
Using US-based fulfilment can simplify delivery but complicate tax. Storing inventory in a US warehouse generally creates immediate nexus in that state. With Amazon FBA, inventory may be redistributed across multiple states without direct control.
This means that nexus may exist before significant revenue is generated, registration may be required earlier than expected, and compliance exposure can expand as inventory locations change. Inventory placement should be reviewed as part of tax planning — not just logistics optimisation.
Pricing and customer communication under new tariffs
With most shipments entering the U.S. now subject to duty, costs must be absorbed or passed through. Operational adjustments may include revising pricing models, showing landed cost at checkout, clarifying who pays import duties, and renegotiating supplier or fulfilment terms.
US sales tax and import duty affect different parts of the transaction — but both influence customer experience and profitability. Ignoring either distorts margin forecasting.