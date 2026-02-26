For many growing UK e-commerce businesses, the US is the natural next step. It offers scale, high consumer spending, and seamless access through platforms like Shopify and Amazon, and US-based fulfilment networks. But what businesses routinely experience is just how quickly US sales tax exposure builds and just how complex it can become.

Unlike UK value added tax (VAT), US sales tax is governed at state level. There’s no single national (federal) system. Each state sets its own thresholds, rates, filing frequencies, and enforcement rules. Once your activity crosses certain thresholds, registration and compliance are mandatory — not optional.

At the same time, the import landscape has tightened. As of 29 August 2025, the long-standing U.S. de minimis exemption — which allowed many shipments under $800 to enter duty-free — effectively ended for most imports. Goods entering the U.S. are now generally subject to duty, with flat tariff rates applying in many cases. This directly affects landed cost, pricing, and margin planning.

If you’re selling into the U.S. from the U.K. — or planning to — understanding when U.S. sales tax compliance becomes mandatory is essential.