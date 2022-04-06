Marketplace facilitators face new reporting requirements for high-volume sellers

Arkansas enacted the Online Marketplace Consumer Inform Act in April 2021 “to regulate online marketplaces to stop organized retail crime.” The law requires online marketplaces to have more oversight of high-volume sellers and to disclose information “to better inform consumers”

Online marketplaces in Arkansas must require high-volume third-party sellers to provide the following information within 24 hours of becoming a high-volume seller (i.e., having 200 or more discrete sales or transactions resulting in an aggregate total of $5,000 or more in gross revenues during the previous 24 months):

Bank account information (or name of the payee for payments if there’s no bank account)

Business tax identification number or individual taxpayer identification number

Contact information, including working email address and phone number

Identifying information For individuals, a government-issued photo ID For businesses, a government-issued record or tax document that includes business name and address

Whether the high-volume seller offers the same products for sale through other websites or exclusively through this online marketplace

The marketplace will have three days to verify the above information. It must also require high-volume sellers to certify that the information is accurate at least once annually, as specified in the bill.

In addition to the these requirements, online marketplaces must require high-volume sellers to conspicuously display and disclose certain information to consumers, including:

Their full name and physical address

Their contact information, including a working phone number and email address

Whether they manufacture, import, or resell consumer products

“Any other information determined to be necessary”

Certain allowances may be made in the event a high-volume marketplace seller does not have a business address or contact information (e.g., the business address and phone number is also their residential address and personal phone number). However, should such a marketplace seller be suspected of making false representations, the marketplace may require full disclosure of personal identifying information.

Online marketplaces must also provide a mechanism for consumers to report suspicious activity. Additionally, marketplaces that distribute, warehouse, or fulfill consumer product orders must disclose the identity of suppliers for high-volume sellers, if different from the seller listed on the product listing page.