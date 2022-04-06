Marketplace facilitators face new reporting requirements for high-volume sellers

Other states are also looking to make marketplace facilitators responsible for ensuring high-volume third-party-sellers are valid entities selling legitimate products as allowed per the terms, conditions, and policies of the platform.
Bills akin to Arkansas SB 470 are under consideration in numerous states, including Alabama (HB 318), California (AB 1700, SB 301), Georgia (SB 332), Iowa (SB 1233, SB 3142, HF 2401), Kansas (HB 2731), Massachusetts (H.138), Nebraska (LB 603), New Hampshire (SB 355), Ohio (HB 272, SB 184), Oklahoma (HB 1627), Tennessee (HB 709, SB 528), and Washington (HB 1614, SB 5533).
However, similar measures failed to pass in Florida (HB 1227 and SB 944), Nevada (SB 314), Texas (HB 3852), and West Virginia (HB 2908).
Retailers support more regulation and oversight for online marketplaces
“State retailer associations are pushing this type of legislation” says Scott Peterson, Vice President of Government Relations at Avalara. “They believe marketplaces are the prime method retail thieves dispose of their ill-gotten gain.”
The National Retail Federation says organized retail crime now costs retailers an average of $700,000 per $1 billion in sales. According to Ben Dugan, Director of Organized Retail Crime for CVS, “the problem is growing worse because of a lack of regulations in online marketplaces.” Organized retail crime gangs steal goods then quickly sell them through online marketplaces. “The ease with which online sellers can open and close their sites, especially undetected, is directly related to this increase in criminal activity in our stores.”
For the most part, marketplaces don’t deny there’s a problem. “Organized retail crime is an industry-wide challenge,” says a spokesperson for Meta, parent company of the Facebook Marketplace. And there are good reasons for marketplace platforms to certify the authenticity of all products, reviews, and third-party sellers: Most consumers want to buy from sellers and platforms they trust.
But with close to 50% of online transactions valued at almost $2 trillion occurring through marketplaces in 2020, and more than 1.9 million selling partners on Amazon alone, policing marketplace transactions is an enormous and costly task.