May 2025 sales tax holidays and rate changes

Elim, Alaska, joins ARSSTC
Effective May 1, 2025, the city of Elim is becoming a member of the Alaska Remote Seller Sales Tax Commission (ARSSTC).
Remote sellers that have nexus with Alaska are responsible for collecting Elim’s 3% sales tax starting May 1. The ARSSTC administers sales tax for Elim and other member jurisdictions.
Out-of-state retailers that aren’t currently collecting sales tax in Alaska should verify their nexus. Avalara offers a free sales tax nexus risk assessment to help businesses determine where they may have an obligation to register then collect and remit sales tax.