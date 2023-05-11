Memorial Day weekend Texas sales tax holiday

Texas provides four sales tax holidays each year, two of which take place during the same weekend.

The 2023 Texas tax-free weekends are:

These four sales tax holidays are annual, meaning they’ll occur every year unless the Texas Legislature repeals them.

It’s not uncommon for a state to establish a new sales tax holiday. Florida doesn’t have an annual tax-free period but usually enacts one or more sales tax holidays each year. Tennessee has an annual sales tax holiday for clothing and school supplies but also periodically creates one-time sales tax holidays, like the sales tax holiday for gun safes and safety devices that runs July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, or the grocery tax sales tax holiday set for August 1 through October 31, 2023.

Texas lawmakers have proposed a number of new sales tax holidays over the years. For example, the Texas Senate passed a sales tax holiday for firearms and hunting supplies in 2015, but the bill didn’t make it into law. A similar tax-free weekend was put forward in 2017 with the same results. As of this writing, the only sales tax holidays in The Lone Star State are the four listed above.