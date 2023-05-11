Memorial Day weekend Texas sales tax holiday

The upcoming sales tax holidays are really a two-in-one tax-free weekend: The Texas Comptroller devotes one page to the Energy Star sales tax holiday and one page to the water-efficient products sales tax holiday.
These Energy Star products qualify for the sales tax holiday:
Energy Star air conditioners priced at $6,000 or less
Energy Star refrigerators priced at $2,000 or less
Specified Energy Star products, no price restriction
Ceiling fans, clothes washers, dehumidifiers, dishwashers, incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs
For the most part, the tax-free weekend is for retail sales to final consumers. However, certain contractors or taxable service providers can buy qualifying Energy Star products tax free (without an exemption or resale certificate) to keep in their inventory. Contractors and taxable service providers can also sell qualifying Energy Star products tax free, provided the products are incorporated into real property under a separate contract.
These water-efficient products qualify for the water-efficient products sales tax holiday:
Any WaterSense-labeled product may be purchased (for business or personal use)
Certain water-conserving products (for residential use only) that are used or planted for conserving or retaining groundwater, recharging water tables, or decreasing ambient air temperature; for example:
Compost, mulch, and soil; grasses, plants, and trees
Moisture control for a sprinkler or irrigation system
Permeable ground cover surface that allows water to reach underground basins, aquifers, or water collection points
Rain barrel or an alternative rain and moisture collection system
Soaker or drip-irrigation hose
Water-saving surfactants
Certain contractors, landscapers, or other service providers can buy WaterSense products tax free (without an exemption or resale certificate) to keep in their inventory. However, lump-sum contractors must pay tax on these items. Contractors, landscapers, and other service providers can sell qualifying WaterSense products tax free to both business and residential customers, so long as they’re under a separate contract.
This year, these Texas sales tax holidays start at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, and conclude at midnight on Monday, May 29. Both apply to local and state sales tax. For retailers selling affected products, participation is mandatory.