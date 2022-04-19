Mississippi is taxing more cloud computing services

The taxability of certain professional services varies depending on the circumstances of the transaction. Therefore, the following services are generally nontaxable:
- Accounting and legal services (e.g., advice on tax matters, assets management, budgetary matters, quality control, information security, operational and financial statements, auditing, and any other situation in which the service provider receives data or information and studies, alters, analyzes, interprets, or adjusts such material)
- Analyzing business policies and conceptual design of new procedures
- Feasibility studies including economic and technical analysis of existing or potential computer hardware or software needs and alternatives
- Identifying management information needs
- Word processing, data entry, data retrieval, data search, information compilation, payroll and business accounting data production, and other computerized data and information storage or manipulation services (including charges for computer time used in providing these services)
However, if any of the above services (or other professional services) are provided incidental to the sale of computer hardware, programs, or software, the entire charge is taxable.
Any person or business, including accountants and financial institutions, can be a retailer of computer programs or software, regardless of their line of business (e.g., accounting firms and banks). In March 2022, the Supreme Court of Ohio determined a bank provided taxable automatic data processing or electronic information services rather than nontaxable services and software, affirming a decision by the Ohio Board of Tax Appeals. Diane Yetter of the Sales Tax Institute notes that services with digital elements are particularly prone to being taxed.
Perhaps that’s why Mississippi’s new Taxation of Remote and Internet-based Computer Software Products and Services Study Committee is to be comprised of the following:
- The Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Revenue
- The Chief Executive Office of the Mississippi Association of Realtors
- The Executive Director of the Business and Industry Political Education Committee
- The President of the Mississippi Manufacturers Association
- The President of the Mississippi Bankers Association
- (or the designee of any or all of the above)
Each represented industry has a stake in the outcome as all use cloud computing services.