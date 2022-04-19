Mississippi is taxing more cloud computing services

Should internet-based computer software products and services be subject to sales and use tax in Mississippi? Should online computer software products be taxed the same whether the vendor is based in Mississippi or located out of state? In the coming months, Mississippi’s new Taxation of Remote and Internet-based Computer Software Products and Services Study Committee will set out to answer these questions and recommend a course of action.



The committee is tasked with studying Mississippi’s current sales and use tax treatment of remote online computer software products then recommending which, if any, of these products and services should be taxed. It must also cite current provisions of Mississippi law that would need to be amended to make any recommended tax changes.

Initial findings and recommendations must be reported to the Legislature by October 1, 2022.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. In September 2021, the Mississippi Department of Revenue filed an administrative procedures notice proposing an amendment to the tax treatment of computer equipment, software, and certain related services, to take effect 30 days after filing. (A notice for an oral proceeding was filed a few weeks later.) Although the department stated it was amending the rule to “clarify the tax treatment of computer software sales and services,” the proposed rule would institute some pretty significant tax policy changes.