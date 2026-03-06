Real-time reporting reduces penalties by identifying errors before or immediately after submission. Prevalidation checks prevent rejected or incomplete SII records, while deadline monitoring reduces late filing risk. Early detection lowers the likelihood of compounding corrections and administrative penalties.
Month-end reconciliation alone is no longer sufficient. Under SII, invoice data must be transmitted within strict deadlines. Errors identified weeks later may already have triggered rejections or audit signals. Real-time controls complement reconciliation by preventing issues earlier in the process.
The most frequent risks include late submissions, incorrect VAT rates, inconsistent taxable bases, missing required fields, and ‘accepted with errors’ records that are not corrected promptly. Manual processes and fragmented data flows increase the likelihood of these issues.
Key indicators include on-time submission percentage, reject rate, accepted-with-errors rate, average days to correct discrepancies, and reconciliation variance between ERP VAT totals and transmitted SII records. These metrics make tax risk measurable and manageable.
VeriFactu emphasises invoice integrity, immutability, and traceability. Real-time reporting architecture maintains structured records, timestamped corrections, and controlled workflows. This strengthens audit defensibility and aligns systems with upcoming anti-fraud requirements.