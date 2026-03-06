Under Spain’s SII regime and the developing VeriFactu framework, tax risk is no longer limited to underpaid VAT. It is primarily operational — rooted in timing, data accuracy, and record integrity. There are three core areas of exposure:

Deadline risk

SII requires invoice data to be transmitted within strict timeframes. Late or incomplete submissions can trigger penalties or inspection queries. When deadlines are monitored manually, missed transmissions become more likely — especially during peak transaction periods.

Data accuracy risk

Incorrect VAT rates, misclassified transactions, inconsistent taxable bases, or missing required fields can result in rejected or ‘accepted with errors’ records. Even basic elements such as applying the correct Spanish VAT rate — standard, reduced, or super-reduced — must align precisely with transaction data.

When errors go undetected, corrections must be filed. Repeated rectifications increase scrutiny.

Integrity and traceability risk

VeriFactu introduces a stronger focus on invoice system integrity and anti-fraud controls. Its technical requirements outline expectations around immutability and traceability of invoice records. Under this model, silent edits, inconsistent logs, or fragmented audit trails create exposure.

Risk compounds when issues go unnoticed. High transaction volumes and manual intervention also increase the probability of discrepancies. Real-time mandates reduce the margin for unnoticed mistakes — turning visibility into a central compliance requirement.

In this environment, real-time reporting should be viewed not merely as a filing obligation, but as a mechanism for operational control.