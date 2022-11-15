The Avalara survey found shoppers worldwide are sticking close to home when it comes to holiday buying, with 44% of holiday shoppers in the U.S. and 53% in the U.K. saying they don’t anticipate buying from international retailers this year. Of the U.S. consumers surveyed, 37% said their reluctance to shop internationally is caused by concerns over long delivery times due to customs. And 36% of U.K. shoppers stated they don’t want to incur additional shipping or customs charges, since goods imported into the U.K. from the European Union are now subject to more tax and import duties after Brexit. Nearly half of U.S and U.K. shoppers surveyed also plan to buy from marketplaces like eBay, Etsy, and Amazon.



After a few years of booming ecommerce, many shoppers are also going back to brick-and-mortar stores. A majority of shoppers surveyed (61% in the U.S. and 53% in the U.K.) plan to buy gifts in-store this year, and a number of them are planning on using their phones to do it. In the U.S., 17% of shoppers surveyed plan to use a contactless payment method (like Apple Pay or Google Pay), along with nearly 26% of U.K. shoppers surveyed.



A surprising 13% of 35-to-45-year-old shoppers surveyed in the U.S. also plan to shop in the metaverse. (Are you wondering how tax might work on non-tangible goods? We did too. Check out a post from earlier this year). Other surprising places shoppers are purchasing gifts this year? Social media. In the U.S., 14% of respondents plan to buy from Instagram and 12% are looking to the video-sharing app TikTok to check gifts off their lists.



What does this mean for retailers? Omnichannel sales are more important than ever. Shoppers will be searching everywhere for the best deal, and it’s imperative that retailers meet them where they are. An omnichannel sales strategy comes with its share of tax challenges, however, so make sure you’re prepared to meet them head-on.

