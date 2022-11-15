Gone are the days of predictable holiday sales and reliable shopping trends. If the last few years have taught us anything, retailers must be ready for whatever the world throws at them, from shifting consumer shopping habits to global supply chain challenges. As if customers cutting back wasn’t enough, retailers are also worrying this year about having to track or perform day-to-day operations manually and the high administrative burden of increased returns.
Some retailers are turning to technology to help. Of the U.S. retailers surveyed, 37% are relying on technology to help with inventory management and sales forecasting; 39% are using it to make post-purchase tasks like fulfillment, shipping, and returns easier; 36% are automating operational processes like payroll and budgeting; 34% are integrating tech into their checkout experiences to help make payments and tax calculations go smoothly.
We saw similar tech trends in the U.K. When we surveyed those retailers, we found that 32% invested in technology to prepare for supply chain challenges. As 42% of U.K. consumers value speed the most when it comes to their festive shopping period, retailers can’t afford to lose business to slow manual processes, or incorrect tax and duties information at checkout.
Investments in technology are key to overcoming the challenges that come along with a busy holiday season. In fact, over one-third of retailers who don’t use technology to automate operational processes spend 31 to 40 hours a month doing those tasks manually. That’s a lot of time you can’t afford to lose in a busy shopping season.