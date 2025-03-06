Retail delivery fees under fire in 2025

Bill to repeal Colorado’s retail delivery fee

On January 29, 2025, a bill seeking to repeal the Colorado retail delivery fee was introduced in the Colorado Legislature. While the legislation was indefinitely postponed (i.e., killed) on February 18, the fact that it was introduced is telling: The delivery tax is polarizing.

Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara, isn’t surprised House Bill 1144 died. He points out that Colorado is facing a potential $750 million budget gap for 2026, and repealing the delivery fee would have cost the state $111.7 million in state revenue in fiscal year 2025–2026.

Revenue losses for fiscal year 2026–2027 would have been even greater, as the RDF will be adjusted for inflation.

Minnesota proposes retail delivery fee changes

SF 1058, HF 183, and HF 5 would eliminate the Minnesota retail delivery fee as of July 1, 2025, if enacted. Two other bills, SF 41 and its companion HF 1104, would keep the RDF but remove it from clothing starting July 1, 2025.

That Minnesota’s retail delivery fee currently applies to certain clothing sales is challenging for retailers because most clothing is exempt from Minnesota sales tax. Clothing retailers that have never been required to collect or remit Minnesota sales tax may now need to pay the retail delivery fee and report it on a Minnesota retail delivery fee return.

Legislation introduced on March 3 would exclude delivery of aggregate materials from RDF.

We’ll have to wait and see what the Legislature decides. Minnesota is expected to have a $3.8 billion budget surplus for fiscal year 2024–2025, which ends June 30, 2025. However, the state is already projecting a budget deficit for fiscal year 2028–2029.

Local retail delivery fee struck from Indiana bill

A proposed Indiana retail delivery fee was struck from House Bill 1461 shortly after being introduced. The initial version of Indiana HB 1461 would have allowed counties to adopt a county option retail delivery fee of 50 cents to one dollar. The second version of the bill did not include any mention of a retail delivery fee.