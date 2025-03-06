Retail delivery fees under fire in 2025

Nevertheless, legislation seeking to establish an RDF is moving forward in Hawaii, Maryland, New York, and Vermont. Some Hawaii lawmakers strongly favor such a fee while others strongly oppose it. The Vermont bill is with the Committee on Transportation. The New York retail delivery fee is also in committee.
Even Oregon is studying a potential retail delivery fee. In a December 2024 Report to the Oregon Legislative Assembly, the Road User Fee Task Force admitted its members were “generally intrigued by retail delivery fees.” Yet it also noted that Colorado and Minnesota have existing sales and use tax systems while Oregon does not. “Whether a retail delivery fee is subject to Oregon constitutional restrictions … would need to be explored,” it observed. Local retail delivery fees could be an option.
In 2024, Nebraska, Ohio, and Washington each considered implementing a fee on retail deliveries. To date, none have introduced a retail delivery fee bill in 2025.
If more states implement retail delivery fees, they’ll become a greater compliance burden for businesses. Tax compliance is already challenging for many retailers subject to the Colorado and Minnesota delivery taxes because the laws are different and impose different requirements on businesses.
Fortunately, automation allows businesses to streamline the collection and remittance of retail delivery fees. Avalara is helping many companies comply with the Colorado and Minnesota delivery fees. Should more states adopt them, we’ll help businesses comply with them too.
Download the Avalara Tax Changes 2025 report to learn more about retail delivery fees and other tax legislative changes.