Retail delivery fees under fire in 2025

On January 29, 2025, a bill seeking to repeal the Colorado retail delivery fee was introduced in the Colorado Legislature. While the legislation was indefinitely postponed (i.e., killed) on February 18, the fact that it was introduced is telling: The delivery tax is polarizing.

Scott Peterson, VP of Government Relations at Avalara, isn’t surprised House Bill 1144 died. He points out that Colorado is facing a potential $750 million budget gap for 2026, and repealing the delivery fee would have cost the state $111.7 million in state revenue in fiscal year 2025–2026.

Revenue losses for fiscal year 2026–2027 would have been even greater, as the RDF will be adjusted for inflation.