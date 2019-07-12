Rhode Island to tax digital goods and exempt tampons

HB 5151 also exempts the following feminine hygiene products from Rhode Island sales and use tax: menstrual cups, panty liners, sanitary napkins, tampons, “and other similar products the principal use of which is feminine hygiene in connection with the menstrual cycle.”
A growing number of states and even local taxing jurisdictions are opting to remove the tax on feminine hygiene products. Exemptions are in effect in Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, and under consideration in several other states. As of July 1, 2019, these products are also exempt from city sales tax in Denver, Colorado.