No. While states like New York and Texas tax shipping whenever the product is taxable, states like California and Florida exempt pure shipping charges if they are stated separately on the invoice and delivered via a third-party common carrier.
In almost all U.S. states, handling and packaging fees are legally classified as part of the taxable retail sale. If shipping and handling are combined into a single fee on an invoice, states treat the entire combined charge as taxable, forfeiting any potential shipping exemptions.
When an order contains both taxable and exempt products, states require sellers to allocate the shipping charge proportionally between the taxable and exempt items, calculated either by the relative price or the relative weight of the goods.
No. A business only collects U.S. sales tax on products and delivery charges in states where it has established sales tax nexus (either physical nexus through inventory/staff or economic nexus through sales volume thresholds).