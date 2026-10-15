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Oct 15, 2026

Is shipping taxable in the US? Rules for UK ecommerce sellers

Ben Robinson

British ecommerce businesses expanding into the U.S. often discover that U.S. sales tax rules fundamentally differ from the U.K. value-added tax (VAT) system. In the U.K., delivery charges simply follow the VAT liability of the underlying goods being shipped. In the U.S., there’s no single national tax framework; instead, sales tax on delivery charges is governed by individual state revenue departments, each enforcing distinct rules regarding delivery taxability, fee wording, and mixed-item basket allocations.

 

When a U.K. seller establishes sales tax nexus in a U.S. state, calculating sales tax accurately on delivery charges becomes a critical compliance requirement. Applying standard domestic assumptions to U.S. checkouts can create immediate exposure: overcharging sales tax on shipping frustrates American consumers, while failing to collect tax leaves the U.K. business liable for uncollected tax, backdated interest, and audit penalties across multiple states.

Key takeaways

  • U.S. state rules vary widely. Roughly half of U.S. states treat shipping charges as fully taxable when attached to taxable goods, while other states exempt shipping under specific invoice conditions.

  • Line-item wording dictates taxability. In states that offer exemptions, shipping is only exempt if listed as a separate line item; combining delivery and packaging into a single “shipping and handling” fee makes the entire charge taxable.

  • Shipping follows product taxability. If the underlying products in an order are non-taxable or exempt, the associated shipping fee is generally exempt across most states.

  • Mixed baskets require proportional allocation. When an order contains both taxable and exempt items, states require shipping charges to be allocated proportionally based either on purchase price or physical weight.

The five questions that decide sales tax on shipping

Whether a U.K. business must collect U.S. sales tax on a delivery fee depends on the destination state, the items in the order, and how the fee appears on the customer’s invoice. To determine the correct tax treatment for any U.S. delivery charge, online sellers must answer five sequential questions:

 

  1. Does your U.K. business have U.S. sales tax nexus in the destination state?

  2. Is the underlying merchandise in the shipment subject to U.S. sales tax?

  3. What specific components make up the delivery fee (pure freight versus handling or packaging)?

  4. Is the delivery fee stated separately on the customer checkout screen and invoice?

  5. How does the destination state tax transportation and delivery services?

 

Understanding how your business triggers state collection obligations under U.S. sales tax economic nexus rules is the first step in managing cross-border U.S. compliance.

Shipping vs handling: Why the charge type matters

U.S. state revenue authorities draw strict legal distinctions between transportation costs and order fulfilment services.

 

What counts as freight or shipping?

 

Pure freight or shipping refers strictly to the actual cost of transporting physical goods from the seller’s facility or warehouse to the customer’s delivery address, typically performed by common commercial carriers such as the U.S. Postal Service (USPS), UPS, FedEx, or DHL.

 

What counts as handling?

 

Handling encompasses operational labour, processing fees, boxing, crating, and fulfilment packaging performed before goods enter transit. In almost every U.S. state, handling and packaging services are legally classified as part of the taxable sale of tangible personal property and are subject to U.S. sales tax.

 

One “shipping and handling” fee

 

Combining transportation and packaging into a single line item labelled “shipping and handling” on your online checkout is a common compliance trap. In states where pure transportation is exempt (such as California and Massachusetts), bundling handling into the shipping charge taints the entire fee, rendering the full amount subject to sales tax.

Separately stated shipping and the four state patterns

How delivery fees are presented on customer invoices directly determines their tax status across state lines.

 

Does stating shipping separately make it exempt?

 

Stating shipping as a distinct line item is a mandatory prerequisite for tax exemption in states that allow it, but separation alone does not guarantee tax-free delivery. If state law classifies all delivery charges as part of the taxable sales price, listing shipping separately does not remove the tax.

 

Four patterns states follow

 

Across the U.S., state delivery rules fall into four broad legal patterns:

 

  • Always taxable with taxable goods: Shipping is legally part of the gross sale and is taxed whenever the underlying product is taxable, regardless of whether it is stated separately (e.g. New York, Texas, Washington, Pennsylvania).

  • Exempt if separately stated and via common carrier: Pure shipping is exempt if listed on its own line item and delivered by a third-party commercial carrier, but taxable if combined with handling or delivered in company vehicles (e.g. California).

  • Exempt when directly customer-paid: Delivery is exempt if the customer pays the carrier directly or if shipping occurs after title passes to the buyer (e.g. Massachusetts).

  • Delivery-fee exemptions regardless of presentation: A small minority of states exempt standard transportation charges entirely.

 

Which states charge U.S. sales tax on shipping?

 

The table below outlines how major commercial states treat separately stated delivery charges for taxable goods:

 

StateSeparately stated shipping taxable?Key statutory rule and conditions
CaliforniaNo (exempt)Exempt if separately stated and delivered via common carrier; taxable if combined with handling.
New YorkYes (taxable)Taxable whenever the underlying goods are taxable, even if separately itemised.
TexasYes (taxable)Delivery and freight charges are part of the taxable sales price under state rules.
FloridaNo (exempt)Exempt if separately stated and the customer can opt to avoid the charge (e.g. local pickup option).
WashingtonYes (taxable)All delivery charges associated with retail sales of tangible property are taxable.
PennsylvaniaYes (taxable)Freight and delivery charges associated with taxable items are subject to sales tax.
IllinoisNo (exempt)Exempt if separately stated and agreed as a distinct transportation contract.

 

Exporters can review official state guidelines, such as the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration shipping guidance, to verify specific documentation rules.

 

Review your checkout and invoice set-up

 

U.K. ecommerce businesses must configure shopping carts to break out freight charges into dedicated fields, ensuring handling fees are separated from transportation charges.

Taxable, exempt, and mixed orders

Delivery taxability always mirrors the tax status of the underlying merchandise being shipped.

 

Is shipping taxable when the product is exempt?

 

If an entire order consists of non-taxable or exempt merchandise (such as qualifying grocery food, prescription medicines, or clothing in states like Pennsylvania), the associated shipping charge is exempt from sales tax across virtually all U.S. jurisdictions.

 

One shipment, taxable and exempt items

 

When an online order contains both taxable products (e.g. electronics) and exempt items (e.g. exempt apparel), states do not allow sellers to apply an all-or-nothing tax treatment to shipping. Online checkouts must allocate the shipping charge proportionally between the taxable and exempt portions of the order, using either:

 

  • Allocation by price: Dividing shipping based on the relative monetary value of taxable goods versus total goods.

  • Allocation by weight: Dividing shipping based on the physical weight of taxable items versus the total package weight.

 

Worked example: a mixed basket

 

Consider an online order shipped to a customer in New York (where shipping on taxable goods is taxable):

 

  • Taxable item (camera accessory): $80 (80% of order value)

  • Exempt item (educational textbook): $20 (20% of order value)

  • Total shipping fee: $10

 

Step 1: Calculate taxable proportion (by price)

 

$80 taxable goods ÷ $100 total goods = 80%

 

Step 2: Allocate shipping fee

 

$10 total shipping × 80% = $8 taxable shipping base ($2 is exempt)

 

Step 3: Calculate sales tax (assuming 8.875% combined state and local rate)

 

Taxable goods ($80) + taxable shipping ($8) = $88 taxable base

 

$88 × 8.875% = $7.81 total sales tax payable

 

What evidence to keep

 

Finance teams must retain digital checkout logs, carrier dispatch manifests, and customer invoices detailing the proportional calculation method applied to mixed orders to defend tax returns during state audits.

The ship-to address and marketplace orders

Sourcing rules and sales channels dictate who collects tax and which local tax rates apply.

 

Why the ship-to address matters

 

Under U.S. destination sourcing rules, sales tax is calculated based on the precise delivery address where the customer receives the goods, not where the U.K. business or U.S. fulfilment warehouse is located. Because state, county, city, and special district taxes combine to create over 12,000 distinct local tax jurisdictions, shipping taxability must be calculated at the specific street-level address.

 

Marketplace orders: Who taxes the delivery charge?

 

When selling through platforms like Amazon or eBay, state marketplace facilitator laws require the marketplace operator to calculate, collect, and remit U.S. sales tax on both the product and the delivery fee. However, on direct sales through your own ecommerce website, your U.K. company remains legally responsible for calculating and remitting sales tax on all taxable delivery charges.

Automate U.S. sales tax on shipping with Avalara

Managing shifting delivery rules, local rate variations, and mixed-basket allocations manually across thousands of U.S. ZIP (post) codes creates severe operational drag when handled through static checkout tables.

 

Avalara AvaTax uses embedded agentic AI to autonomously evaluate transaction attributes, map street-level delivery addresses, and apply exact state shipping taxability rules in real time. AI agents determine whether delivery fees are exempt, taxable, or require proportional mixed-item allocation, integrating directly with ecommerce platforms to calculate accurate checkout totals without custom coding.

 

Evaluating your multistate exposure with the U.S. sales tax risk assessment tool can also help identify physical and economic nexus thresholds and establish compliant checkout calculations across all 50 states.

FAQ

No. While states like New York and Texas tax shipping whenever the product is taxable, states like California and Florida exempt pure shipping charges if they are stated separately on the invoice and delivered via a third-party common carrier.

In almost all U.S. states, handling and packaging fees are legally classified as part of the taxable retail sale. If shipping and handling are combined into a single fee on an invoice, states treat the entire combined charge as taxable, forfeiting any potential shipping exemptions.

When an order contains both taxable and exempt products, states require sellers to allocate the shipping charge proportionally between the taxable and exempt items, calculated either by the relative price or the relative weight of the goods.

No. A business only collects U.S. sales tax on products and delivery charges in states where it has established sales tax nexus (either physical nexus through inventory/staff or economic nexus through sales volume thresholds).

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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