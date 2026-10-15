British ecommerce businesses expanding into the U.S. often discover that U.S. sales tax rules fundamentally differ from the U.K. value-added tax (VAT) system. In the U.K., delivery charges simply follow the VAT liability of the underlying goods being shipped. In the U.S., there’s no single national tax framework; instead, sales tax on delivery charges is governed by individual state revenue departments, each enforcing distinct rules regarding delivery taxability, fee wording, and mixed-item basket allocations.

When a U.K. seller establishes sales tax nexus in a U.S. state, calculating sales tax accurately on delivery charges becomes a critical compliance requirement. Applying standard domestic assumptions to U.S. checkouts can create immediate exposure: overcharging sales tax on shipping frustrates American consumers, while failing to collect tax leaves the U.K. business liable for uncollected tax, backdated interest, and audit penalties across multiple states.