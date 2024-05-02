What do you need to know about sales and use tax returns?

Step 1: Register with the correct tax authority. It’s actually illegal to collect sales tax in a state if you’re not registered there, so be sure to get your sales tax permit.

Step 2: Correctly calculate sales tax, applying the proper rate to each taxable transaction. Collecting sales tax may sound easy, but if you’re doing it manually, you may be spending a fair amount of time looking up sales tax rates and deciphering tax rate tables on Department of Revenue websites. The easiest and most accurate way to apply the correct sales tax rate every time is to use software that automatically applies sales taxes to sales and bases the calculations off the appropriate sourcing rules. Learn more about collecting and paying sales tax.

Step 3: Validate exempt sales, collect exemption certificates from new customers, renew old certificates as required. If you have sales-tax-exempt customers or make exempt sales, you’ll need detailed records. You’ll have to collect, validate, and store exemption certificates from your customers. Since most states have varying requirements for exemption certificate validation (some expire yearly, some don’t expire at all), you’ll need to track the requirements in each state where you file.

Step 4: File returns and remit the collected tax by the due date. It’s time to file! It’s also time to file next month!. Basically, each state has its own sales tax returns due dates, and filing frequency is typically based on the amount of business you have in a state. The more taxable sales you make, the more frequently you’ll need to file. Failure to file on time can result in late fees and fines in most states, so it’s important to track due dates across all the jurisdictions where you have to file for the tax year (or month, as the case may be).

It’s possible to do all of these steps manually, especially if your sales taxes aren’t complicated. But taxes can get very complicated very quickly, especially if you’re making online sales — one viral social media ad or a busy holiday shopping weekend can open you up to a ton of new tax obligations, and your spreadsheet and filing cabinet systems might not cut it. Consider an automated solution that can calculate and apply sales taxes automatically, collect and validate exemption certificates for you, and help you file your tax returns on time in every jurisdiction where you owe.

Note: If you’re registered for sales tax in a state, you may need to submit a return for sales and use tax, even if the amount taxed is $0. This is called a zero return, and it just tells the taxing jurisdiction you had no income or limited income from sales.