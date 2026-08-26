Selling to French customers and being liable for French value-added tax (VAT) are not the same thing. For U.K. businesses in particular, the gap between the two is significant — and closing it requires understanding how each transaction works, not just where the customer is.

French VAT liability follows the mechanics of a transaction: where goods are when the sale takes place, who arranges transport, who acts as importer of record, whether a marketplace is involved, and what your customer's VAT status is.