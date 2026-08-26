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Sales model
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Typical VAT treatment
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French VAT registration likely?
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Simplification to test
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Primary evidence
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U.K. or non-EU seller ships B2C orders directly from home country to France
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Import plus domestic sale or distance sale rules
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Usually yes
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IOSS for consignments ≤€150
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Dispatch records, customer location, consignment values
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U.K. or non-EU seller stores goods in France and sells locally
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Domestic French supply
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Usually yes
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None generally available
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Warehouse records, stock movements, invoices
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U.K. or non-EU seller imports goods into France and sells from French stock
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Import plus domestic sale
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Usually yes
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Import VAT arrangements
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Customs entries, importer-of-record data, stock ledger
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U.K. or non-EU seller ships B2C consignments worth no more than €150
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VAT collected at checkout under qualifying structure
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Not always
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IOSS
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Consignment value, IOSS records, customs data
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Foreign seller supplies qualifying B2B services to French VAT-registered customer
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Customer may apply reverse charge
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Often no for that transaction alone
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Reverse charge
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Customer VAT number, contract, invoice
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Marketplace is deemed supplier
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Marketplace accounts for VAT on covered sale
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Depends on remaining activities
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Marketplace deemed-supplier rules
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Platform reports, fulfilment and payment terms
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Seller transfers its own goods into France
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Deemed movement and later domestic activity
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Commonly yes
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Case-specific simplifications
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Stock-transfer records, dispatch and arrival evidence
Generally yes. U.K. businesses carrying out taxable activities in France without a French establishment are required to appoint a fiscal representative — a French-based intermediary who acts on their behalf for registration, filing, and payment, and who takes on joint and several liability for their VAT obligations.
Not if you’re a U.K. business selling goods. Union OSS is available only to EU-established sellers — U.K. businesses cannot access it. IOSS covers qualifying imported B2C consignments not exceeding €150, and Non-Union OSS covers qualifying B2C services. For goods sold from French stock, imports above €150, or any B2B activity, French VAT registration is required regardless.
Yes, typically before the first customer sale takes place. Goods entering an EU fulfilment centre from the UK are imports — generating import VAT obligations at entry. Subsequent stock transfers into French fulfilment centres are taxable events in their own right. Inventory-location reports from the platform, not settlement reports, are the primary control for tracking where those obligations arise.
It depends on the transaction. Where your customer is VAT-registered and the reverse charge applies, they account for VAT in their own return and you may not need a French registration for that transaction alone. But inventory location, importer-of-record status, and the specific transaction type can all override that position. The reverse charge is not available where your customer is a private consumer, an exempt entity, or cannot provide a valid VAT number.