Generally yes. U.K. businesses carrying out taxable activities in France without a French establishment are required to appoint a fiscal representative — a French-based intermediary who acts on their behalf for registration, filing, and payment, and who takes on joint and several liability for their VAT obligations.
Not if you’re a U.K. business selling goods. Union OSS is available only to EU-established sellers — U.K. businesses cannot access it. IOSS covers qualifying imported B2C consignments not exceeding €150, and Non-Union OSS covers qualifying B2C services. For goods sold from French stock, imports above €150, or any B2B activity, French VAT registration is required regardless.
Yes, typically before the first customer sale takes place. Goods entering an EU fulfilment centre from the UK are imports — generating import VAT obligations at entry. Subsequent stock transfers into French fulfilment centres are taxable events in their own right. Inventory-location reports from the platform, not settlement reports, are the primary control for tracking where those obligations arise.
It depends on the transaction. Where your customer is VAT-registered and the reverse charge applies, they account for VAT in their own return and you may not need a French registration for that transaction alone. But inventory location, importer-of-record status, and the specific transaction type can all override that position. The reverse charge is not available where your customer is a private consumer, an exempt entity, or cannot provide a valid VAT number.