Should artists collect sales taxes at arts and crafts shows?

When an artist makes a sale at a fair or show, there are tax compliance considerations. Specifics vary from state to state.
Some states have specific rules for temporary vendors, like art show or craft fair sellers. Washington is one of them, so if you’re going to have a booth at the Squirrel Fest, you’ll need to follow Washington Department of Revenue guidelines for temporary business activity. The state has made it easy by providing a temporary registration certificate you can fill out online.
Other states treat craft fair vendors like any other business. That means that if you’re going to sell at the Fort Ransom Junk, Vintage & Craft Fest, you’ll need to follow North Dakota’s standard laws that apply to all merchants; this can include registering for a sales tax permit and collecting both the state’s 5% sales tax and Fort Ransom’s 2% local sales tax.
This brings up an important point: Many states allow local jurisdictions to add their own sales taxes on top of the state’s basic rate, so tax rates can vary between counties and cities, and sometimes even within cities. You can use our sales tax calculator and tax rate lookup tool to determine tax rates for any location inside the United States.
Veterans of the art show/craft fair circuit advise new sellers to reach out for help from the organizers of the shows they want to attend. In many cases, organizers will be able to provide artists and crafters with guidance on relevant state and local business registration, tax collection, and remittance requirements. In some states, event organizers are required to submit lists of the vendors who have booths at their shows to tax authorities. In others, like Arizona, event organizers may be able to run all vendor sales through their own sales tax license.
If organizers aren’t able to help, our state-by-state guide to craft fairs and sales tax has summaries and helpful links to help you figure out the rules you’ll need to follow to comply with the state and local tax requirements at shows across the United States.
For more helpful information about sales tax collection for arts and crafts sellers, check out our earlier post on this topic, which addresses issues like how to handle taxes if you’re selling food or beverages at a fair, and whether you should incorporate sales tax into the asking price for your work.