Should artists collect sales taxes at arts and crafts shows?

Artists or crafters who sell their creations directly to customers who come into their studio likely have business registration requirements, and in 45 states, they’ll need to collect sales tax on transactions and remit the money they collect to the proper authorities. (Only New Hampshire, Oregon, Montana, Alaska, and Delaware don’t impose a general state sales tax; however, Alaska does allow local governments to levy their own sales taxes.) That’s because having a physical presence in a state — or physical nexus, in legal parlance — establishes a sales tax obligation.

Likewise, if they’re taking orders and closing sales directly from their own websites, artists and crafters also must be aware of economic nexus. In short, economic nexus is the legal concept that a business creates a connection with a state when it does a certain amount of business there, which in turn creates tax compliance obligations.

Selling one painting from a website — or a set of earrings or a box of handmade soap — probably won’t trigger a requirement to collect and remit sales tax in a state. However, making a single sale to one of the state’s residents could trigger a requirement to register as a business there if the sale exceeds the state’s economic nexus threshold, which in many states is $100,000.

By 2023, all states that levy sales tax will require out-of-state sellers to collect and remit sales tax on transactions with buyers in those states once a vendor records a specific number of sales, or the dollar value of those sales exceeds a specific threshold. In fact, all states but one (Missouri) already enforce nexus.

For details on this, check out our state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws.