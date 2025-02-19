South Dakota gives remote sellers more time to register for sales tax

SB 43 is good news for remote online retailers and marketplace providers. It gives them additional clarity and breathing room in South Dakota.
Businesses generally want to comply with the law. But as Alison Jares, Deputy Director at the State of South Dakota, told the Legislature on February 4, businesses often need time to come into compliance. They may not be able to comply by the very next sale. In fact, they may not even immediately realize that they’re required to register for sales tax.
SB 43, which was delivered to the governor on February 10, 2025, would help with that.
The bill offers a potential benefit for South Dakota businesses as well. If South Dakota grants remote retailers more time to register, other states may extend the same grace to remote retailers based in the Mount Rushmore State.
Avalara can help you register for sales tax in South Dakota and other states. The Avalara suite of products can also help your business automate the calculation, collection, and remittance of sales tax. Learn how you can improve your tax compliance process.