South Dakota gives remote sellers more time to register for sales tax

Currently, a remote seller or marketplace provider (aka marketplace facilitator) must register with the South Dakota Department of Revenue and start collecting South Dakota sales tax immediately after establishing economic nexus with the state — that is, on the very next transaction.

Senate Bill 43 gives such businesses at least 30 days to register. Per the bill, a remote seller or marketplace is not required to register prior to the first day of the first month that begins at least 30 days after creating economic nexus with South Dakota.

The enactment of SB 43 would bring South Dakota in line with one of the best practices of the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement (SSUTA, or simply SST), which was created to reduce the burden and costs of sales tax compliance.

Today, a remote seller that establishes economic nexus with South Dakota on February 4 would need to register with the South Dakota Department of Revenue immediately. If South Dakota adopts this SST best practice and enacts SB 43, that remote seller would have until April 1 to register with the department and start collecting sales tax.