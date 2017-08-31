South Dakota Supreme Court deliberates remote sales tax law

SB 106 establishes a policy of economic nexus: It requires any business that lacks a physical presence in South Dakota but makes at least 200 separate sales transactions or $100,000 in sales each year to collect and remit South Dakota sales and use tax. It also invites “the most expeditious possible review of the constitutionality of this law.”

In fact, the true intention of the Remote Seller Compliance Law is not to glean more tax revenue but rather to challenge the physical presence precedent upheld by the United States Supreme Court in Quill Corp. v. North Dakota, 504 U.S. 298 (1992). Quill maintains that a state cannot tax a business that lacks a significant connection to (i.e., physical presence in) the state.

The state’s argument begins and ends with the fact that “the law has not changed” — Quill is still valid. On Tuesday, Attorney General Marty Jackley stated his case in less than 10 minutes, asking the court to: