South Dakota Supreme Court deliberates remote sales tax law

Since states are losing faith that a federal solution will ever materialize, they’re taking matters into their own hands. In addition to South Dakota, Alabama, Colorado, Indiana, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wyoming, and others have all established policies that challenge the physical presence precedent and broaden the definition of what it means to do business in the state. The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Colorado’s use tax notification requirement to stand but has not yet agreed to hear a case pertaining to remote sales tax collection.
All eyes will be looking to see if the Supreme Court takes on the South Dakota case. The bench includes at least one justice who seems inclined to overturn Quill: Justice Robert Kennedy. In 2015, he wrote in a concurring opinion, “It is unwise to delay any longer a reconsideration of the Court’s holding in Quill.” Justice Neil Gorsuch may share that view. Yet the fact that no other justice joined Kennedy’s concurrence leaves the fate of Quill uncertain.
The South Dakota Supreme Court will publish its opinion on South Dakota v. Wayfair Inc., Overstock.com Inc., and Newegg Inc., under case number 28160.
Learn more about nexus and state attempts to tax remote sales here.