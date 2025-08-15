States where breweries, distilleries, retailers, and wineries can ship DTC

Almost every state allows direct-to-consumer wine shipments. As of August 2025, the only exceptions are Delaware and Utah, which do not allow wineries to ship directly to consumers in the state, and Rhode Island, which prohibits off-site wine shipments.

Mississippi authorized DTC wine shipping in 2025, and Arkansas has eliminated its on-site requirement. Read on for state-specific details.

Mississippi

The enactment of Mississippi Senate Bill 2145 in February 2025 authorizes licensed wine manufacturers located in Mississippi and other states to sell and ship wine directly to Mississippi residents as well as wine fulfillment providers operating in the state. The winery must first obtain a direct wine shipper’s permit from the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

“The passage of SB 2145 gives Mississippi consumers access to products not previously available in the state,” observes Shannon Fahey, Indirect Tax Researcher at Avalara. “Consumers may also benefit from the increased availability of products they’ve already tried and enjoyed.”

SB 2145 authorizes DTC wine shipments effective July 1, 2025. Although the Department of Revenue’s Beer, Alcohol, and Tobacco FAQs still states that internet wine orders are illegal, qualifying businesses can now apply for a Direct Wine Shipper Permit.

Rhode Island

Rhode Island prohibits shipments of off-site sales, such as internet purchases, but allows the direct shipment of wine purchased in person from an out-of-state winery (on-site sales). This means a resident of Rhode Island may visit a winery, purchase wine while there, and ask the winery to ship the wine to their residence.

Arkansas

Arkansas had a similar policy as Rhode Island, though unlike Rhode Island, it required wineries to register with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division prior to making the first shipment.

However, Arkansas removed its on-site requirement with the enactment of HB 1476. The direct wine shipping permit application is now available on the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration website, where you can also find Alcoholic Beverage Control FAQs.

Previously issued Arkansas Wine Shipping and Small Farm Wine Shipping Permits are no longer valid as of August 5, 2025. The state is transferring businesses that had an on-site DTC license to a Direct Wine Shipping Permit at no cost.

New Jersey and Alaska

New Jersey limits the size of wineries that are eligible for permits: Licensees cannot produce more than 250,000 gallons of wine per year or own (in whole or in part) any interest in a winery producing more than that. Ohio eliminated a similar capacity cap effective September 30, 2021.

Some states, including Alaska, Kentucky, and Mississippi, have dry communities where alcohol shipments are prohibited, regardless of product type.

Bear in mind that state beverage alcohol requirements are subject to change. For instance, Alaska changed its licensing requirements for DTC shippers with the Title 4 Rewrite legislation. As of January 1, 2024, beverage alcohol producers need a license to ship alcohol directly to consumers in Alaska.

The Title 4 Rewrite also limits how much alcohol a manufacturer direct shipment licensee can sell and ship to Alaska purchasers. For example, they cannot sell more than 18 liters of wine to a purchaser in one transaction or more than 108 liters of wine to a purchaser in a calendar year.

And similar to New Jersey, Alaska has production limits for breweries and distilleries. In order to be eligible for the manufacturer direct shipment license, a brewery cannot produce more than 300,000 barrels in total of brewed beverages, and a distillery cannot produce more than 50,000 proof gallons of distilled spirits annually.

Out-of-state retailers were allowed to ship directly to consumers in Alaska prior to the Title 4 Rewrite, when Alaska didn’t regulate shipping from out of state.