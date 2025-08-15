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Aug 15, 2025

States where breweries, distilleries, retailers, and wineries can ship DTC

Gail Cole

This post has been updated. It was originally published in August 2020.

 

Most states permit wineries to ship directly to consumers (DTC). Far fewer allow breweries, distilleries, and retailers to make DTC shipments. Read on to discover which states allow direct shipments of beer, wine, and spirits.

States where breweries can ship directly to consumers

As of August 2025, breweries can ship DTC in 10 states plus the District of Columbia:

 

  • Alaska (allowed by state law but prohibited in many dry communities)
  • Kentucky 
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • North Dakota
  • Ohio
  • Oregon
  • Pennsylvania
  • Vermont
  • Virginia
  • Washington, D.C.

 

Many states cap the amount of beer a producer may ship to a consumer in a year. In Alaska, for example, a brewery may not sell more than 288 ounces of brewed beverages to a purchaser in one transaction or more than 13.5 gallons of brewed beverages to a purchaser in a calendar year.

 

Rhode Island allows on-site shipments but not ecommerce or other remote orders.

 

As of November 2024, New York state allows direct shipments of limited quantities of braggot, cider, and mead. However, New York does not allow other DTC beer shipments. (Braggot is a beer-mead hybrid that’s considered beer in New York.) 

States where distilleries can ship directly to consumers

As of August 2025, distilleries can ship directly to consumers in eight states plus Washington, D.C.:

 

  • Alaska (allowed by state law but prohibited in many dry communities)
  • Arizona (only craft distilleries that produce less than 20,000 gallons of spirits annually) 
  • California (only California-based craft distillers holding a Type 74 license, and only until January 1, 2026)
  • Kentucky 
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • New York (only craft distilleries that produce no more than 75,000 gallons of liquor annually and are located in New York or a reciprocal state)
  • North Dakota
  • Washington, D.C.

 

Rhode Island allows on-site shipments only.

States where retailers can ship directly to consumers

As of August 2025, retailers are authorized to make DTC sales in the following 12 states and Washington, D.C.:

 

  • California (for retailers from states with reciprocal laws)
  • Connecticut
  • Florida (except in dry communities)
  • Louisiana
  • Nebraska
  • New Hampshire
  • New Mexico (for retailers from states with reciprocal laws)
  • North Dakota
  • Oregon
  • Virginia
  • Washington, D.C.
  • West Virginia
  • Wyoming

States where wineries can ship directly to consumers

Almost every state allows direct-to-consumer wine shipments. As of August 2025, the only exceptions are Delaware and Utah, which do not allow wineries to ship directly to consumers in the state, and Rhode Island, which prohibits off-site wine shipments.

 

Mississippi authorized DTC wine shipping in 2025, and Arkansas has eliminated its on-site requirement. Read on for state-specific details.

 

Mississippi

 

The enactment of Mississippi Senate Bill 2145 in February 2025 authorizes licensed wine manufacturers located in Mississippi and other states to sell and ship wine directly to Mississippi residents as well as wine fulfillment providers operating in the state. The winery must first obtain a direct wine shipper’s permit from the Mississippi Department of Revenue.

 

The passage of SB 2145 gives Mississippi consumers access to products not previously available in the state,” observes Shannon Fahey, Indirect Tax Researcher at Avalara. “Consumers may also benefit from the increased availability of products they’ve already tried and enjoyed.”

 

SB 2145 authorizes DTC wine shipments effective July 1, 2025. Although the Department of Revenue’s Beer, Alcohol, and Tobacco FAQs still states that internet wine orders are illegal, qualifying businesses can now apply for a Direct Wine Shipper Permit

 

Rhode Island

 

Rhode Island prohibits shipments of off-site sales, such as internet purchases, but allows the direct shipment of wine purchased in person from an out-of-state winery (on-site sales). This means a resident of Rhode Island may visit a winery, purchase wine while there, and ask the winery to ship the wine to their residence. 

 

Arkansas

 

Arkansas had a similar policy as Rhode Island, though unlike Rhode Island, it required wineries to register with the Alcoholic Beverage Control Division prior to making the first shipment.

 

However, Arkansas removed its on-site requirement with the enactment of HB 1476. The direct wine shipping permit application is now available on the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration website, where you can also find Alcoholic Beverage Control FAQs

 

Previously issued Arkansas Wine Shipping and Small Farm Wine Shipping Permits are no longer valid as of August 5, 2025. The state is transferring businesses that had an on-site DTC license to a Direct Wine Shipping Permit at no cost.

 

New Jersey and Alaska

 

New Jersey limits the size of wineries that are eligible for permits: Licensees cannot produce more than 250,000 gallons of wine per year or own (in whole or in part) any interest in a winery producing more than that. Ohio eliminated a similar capacity cap effective September 30, 2021.

 

Some states, including Alaska, Kentucky, and Mississippi, have dry communities where alcohol shipments are prohibited, regardless of product type.

 

Bear in mind that state beverage alcohol requirements are subject to change. For instance, Alaska changed its licensing requirements for DTC shippers with the Title 4 Rewrite legislation. As of January 1, 2024, beverage alcohol producers need a license to ship alcohol directly to consumers in Alaska.

 

The Title 4 Rewrite also limits how much alcohol a manufacturer direct shipment licensee can sell and ship to Alaska purchasers. For example, they cannot sell more than 18 liters of wine to a purchaser in one transaction or more than 108 liters of wine to a purchaser in a calendar year. 

 

And similar to New Jersey, Alaska has production limits for breweries and distilleries. In order to be eligible for the manufacturer direct shipment license, a brewery cannot produce more than 300,000 barrels in total of brewed beverages, and a distillery cannot produce more than 50,000 proof gallons of distilled spirits annually.

 

Out-of-state retailers were allowed to ship directly to consumers in Alaska prior to the Title 4 Rewrite, when Alaska didn’t regulate shipping from out of state.

Will Delaware and Utah allow DTC wine shipping?

Whether Delaware or Utah will ever authorize DTC wine shipping remains to be seen.

 

Delaware

 

Delaware allows residents who legally purchase beer, wine, or spirits from a manufacturer at the premises to carry the alcohol home themselves or arrange for shipment personally.

 

Additionally, any out-of-state brewery or winery holding a Delaware Direct Shipper license may accept orders from Delawareans and ship wine or beer to a licensed Delaware wholesaler for customer pickup. Shipping to a Delaware residence is prohibited.

 

For years, Delaware lawmakers have been seeking to authorize DTC shipments. Recent legislation includes House Bill 262, introduced in July 2023. To date, all such efforts have failed.

 

Utah

 

Utah House Bill 157 (enacted March 2020) required the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) to establish and administer a wine subscription program through which the department can purchase a wine subscription on behalf of an individual. Instead of being shipped directly to consumers, the wine must be shipped to a state store or package agency for collection by the consumer. Utah’s wine subscription program took effect May 4, 2022.

 

All legislative efforts to authorize DTC wine shipments in Utah have failed.

DTC shipping FAQ

All states except Delaware and Utah allow DTC wine shipments. Alaska, Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island (on-site only), Vermont, Virginia, and Washington, D.C., allow DTC beer shipments.

Always read the fine print, as states have differing requirements and rules.

Distilleries can ship DTC in Alaska, Arizona, California (for qualifying distilleries), Kentucky, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C. Check with the state or a trusted advisor for each state’s rules.

Shipping rules vary by alcohol type in several ways. For example, most states allow DTC wine shipments, but many states don’t allow DTC shipments of beer or liquor.

This blog post was originally written in August 2020.

Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
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