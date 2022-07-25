States with a back-to-school sales tax holiday in 2022

These are just some of the issues registered retailers need to keep in mind when preparing for a sales tax holiday. For unregistered retailers, there’s another.
Businesses are required to register with tax authorities in states where they’ve established sales tax nexus, which is a connection that creates a sales tax collection obligation. Having a physical presence establishes nexus. Additionally, businesses with no physical connection to a state can create nexus solely through economic activity (i.e., sales or transaction volume). This is known as economic nexus.
All states with a sales tax have an economic nexus law on the books, though Missouri won’t start enforcing it until January 1, 2023. All states also provide an exception for companies selling beneath a certain threshold. Economic nexus thresholds vary from state to state and range from $100,000 in sales to $500,000 and 100 transactions. This state-by-state guide to economic nexus laws provides state-specific details.
Sales tax holidays can easily become an economic nexus trigger event for retailers that sell numerous qualifying items. Heightened sales during a two-to-six-day event can vault a seller right over the threshold and into a tax collection obligation — and some states require businesses to register immediately and start collecting sales tax on the very next sale.
Economic nexus laws affect international sellers as well as American companies. If you hit an economic nexus threshold in a state, you’re required to register and comply with the state’s sales tax laws whether you’re located in a neighboring state, Canada, or the United Kingdom.