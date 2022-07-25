States with a back-to-school sales tax holiday in 2022

Absorbing sales tax is when a vendor pays the tax due without passing the tax on to the consumer. Some states don’t ever allow vendors to absorb sales tax; others do.

During its Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week, Maryland allows vendors to absorb some or all of the sales and use tax due on a retail sale. Thus, although the sales tax holiday applies only to clothing and footwear priced $100 or less, vendors can absorb the tax on clothing and footwear priced greater than $100 as well as the tax on items not eligible for the temporary exemption. Vendors opting to absorb sales tax must continue to separately state the tax from the sales price at the time of sale then pay the tax with the return for that period.

Retailers may also elect to absorb the tax on nonqualifying items in Virginia, so long as they separately state the tax on the invoice and can “demonstrate that the proper amount of tax has been accrued and remitted.” Absorbing sales tax has been allowed “throughout the year” since July 1, 2019; previously, it was permitted during sales and use tax holidays only.

It’s unlawful for retailers in Alabama and Connecticut to absorb sales tax at any time, but that could change. In fact, it’s best to verify with the state tax authority or a trusted tax advisor that it’s OK to absorb sales tax before you decide to do so, because sales tax laws in all states can change at any time.