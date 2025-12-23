In 2026, some states may adjust sales tax policies to address new federal policies, economic uncertainty, and evolving consumer behavior. Key trends include expanding sales tax to cover more digital and business services and reducing or eliminating grocery taxes. Several states are also planning or proposing rate changes, sales tax holidays, and new taxes on digital ads.
Many states will implement sales tax changes in 2026, including Arkansas and Illinois, which are eliminating the state food tax, and Washington, D.C., which is on track to increase its sales tax rate. Several other states, including Georgia, Kansas, Pennsylvania, and Wyoming, are considering sales tax base expansions.
ViDA, or VAT in the Digital Age, is a sweeping EU tax reform package adopted in March 2025 to modernize the administration of VAT across member countries. In 2026, ViDA will start driving major changes through its Digital Reporting Requirements (DRR) and mandatory e-invoicing.