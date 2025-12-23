There were oodles of tax changes in 2025, and 2026 promises more of the same.

In the United States, many states facing budget gaps will be looking for ways to increase tax collections. Sales tax is no panacea, but it can be a reliable source of revenue, especially in states that have committed to reducing or eliminating income tax and/or property tax. More globally, the U.S. and a growing list of other countries will continue to update tariff policies in response to changing international dynamics.

Read about all this and more in Avalara Tax Changes 2026, the 10th edition of our annual tax policy report. Here’s a taste of what you’ll find.