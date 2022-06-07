Taxes on nontraditional things

For affected retailers, the fees and taxes listed above add a layer of complexity to compliance. Businesses usually need to register for the applicable fees, though in the case of Colorado’s new retail delivery fee, the state will automatically register many retailers. The fees need to be collected, remitted, and reported, often on a separate return. And they may or may not be subject to sales tax.
Retailers in Florida aren’t required to separately list the lead-acid battery fee on invoices. If the fee is separately stated, it must be included in the amount subject to sales tax (as it would be if not stated separately). Florida sales tax also applies to the state’s new tire fee, which must be separately stated on sales invoices.
In Texas, sellers are required to separately state the battery sales fee, but sales tax isn’t due on the fee. Sales tax doesn’t apply to California’s bag tax, either.
States often allow retailers to retain a certain amount of the taxes and fees they collect, to help offset the cost of compliance. For example, Missouri retailers that collect the state’s tire and lead-acid battery fee are granted a 6% collection reduction. This is a benefit for the businesses, but it’s something else to manage.
If Dr. Piegza is right, we could see more and more varied taxes and fees in the near term. We’ll let you know at Avalara Tax Desk should that come to pass.