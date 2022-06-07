Taxes on nontraditional things

No matter what the economy is doing at a given moment — contracting, growing, or simply chugging along — governments need money to operate. Increasingly, they’re seeking money from less traditional areas, such as bag fees. This can create an additional burden for retailers.

Dr. Lindsey Piegza, chief economist at Stifel Financial, finds that more governments are implementing ecommerce, internet, and environmentally based taxes. “This is one shift that I expect to continue in the tax space,” she explained during the Avalara CRUSH Global virtual conference in May 2022. “The focus has really been on waste management, carbon emissions, these different areas. But I think this is going to expand.”



It certainly seems that way.



California is leading the charge, especially with taxes and fees on products or activities that can damage or threaten the environment. It currently levies more than a dozen special taxes and fees, including:



Energy resources surcharge

Integrated waste management fee

Fire prevention fee

Marine invasive species fee

Occupational lead poisoning prevention fee

Oil spill response, prevention, and administration fees

Timber yield tax

But California isn’t alone. Keep reading to learn about other fees collected by other states, and their potential impact on compliance.

