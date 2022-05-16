Technology — including tax automation — is changing lodging at all levels

Lockdowns and travel restrictions related to COVID-19 brought huge portions of the hospitality industry to a sudden stop, but at the same time accelerated the pace of technology adoption over the past two years in all segments of the industry.



That’s according to a range of industry experts, including Avalara’s own Oliver Hoare, who is the company’s general manager for Lodging.

“You have to be more efficient with your business in a post-COVID world,” Hoare says. “A lot of this technology change was going to happen before COVID; COVID just drove it faster.”

Hoare and other industry experts identify four major technology trends that were accelerated by the pandemic: