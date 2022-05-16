Technology — including tax automation — is changing lodging at all levels

While COVID cratered business travel, it boosted properties that could cater to remote workers and their families, Hoare said.
That’s led to huge growth in the number of long-term stays at short-term rental properties, particularly in attractive rural destinations. In fact, almost a quarter of all Airbnb stays are now booked for 28 days or more.
That’s dramatically tipped the scale in the battle between traditional hotels and short-term vacation rentals, Hoare said. Short-term rentals snagged an extra 5% of the market share during the pandemic, and it’s easy to see why, “Can you imagine how many hotel bookings that one big Airbnb booking can vacuum up?”
In fact, the biggest problem for major brands like Airbnb and Vrbo is finding enough properties in the right locations to meet demand. The companies lose business when someone wanting to spend a winter month working in Arizona isn’t able to find a house or apartment to rent.
To combat that, they’ve adopted new technology that — among other things — suggests similar locations to would-be travelers. If there’s nothing in Tucson, for example, the brands’ websites will recommend looking at places like St. George, Utah, that provide a similar dry-climate experience.
Similarly, the upgrades allow flexible travelers to look for other dates in a specific community, if they’re set on traveling to a certain spot, but freedom to travel at a different time.
With the upgrades, Airbnb is “trying to unlock more supply so they can get that booking, rather than lose it to somewhere else,” Hoare said.