Tennessee now accepts exemption certificates issued by other states

Repealing this rule helps drop shippers as much as the actual sellers, according to Scott Peterson, vice president of government relations at Avalara. "Tennessee's drop shipping rule was created in a time before Wayfair when states were unable to get the seller to register. Prohibiting drop shipping companies from accepting a nonstate-specific resale certificate allowed Tennessee to collect some sales tax on remote sales by utilizing the nexus of the drop shipping company."

That's no longer the case.

Out-of-state sellers registered for sales tax in another state can now provide Tennessee suppliers with a resale certificate issued by their home state. Alternatively, they can provide a Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement Certificate of Exemption containing another state’s sales tax ID number.

Out-of-state businesses not registered for sales tax in any state can provide Tennessee suppliers with a Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement Certificate of Exemption containing a tax ID number for any other tax type issued by its home state. This is perhaps most useful for businesses based in a state with no state sales tax: Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, or Oregon.

Foreign sellers can also use the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement Certificate of Exemption to make exempt purchases in Tennessee. A foreign seller not registered for sales tax in any U.S. state may provide a tax ID number issued by its home country.

Though Tennessee has changed its policy, five other states (plus Washington, D.C.) still don't accept certificates from other states: California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, and Massachusetts. Peterson says about half of these require the drop shipper to collect tax based on the sales price charged to the reseller. The other half require the drop shipper to collect tax based on the sales price to the ultimate consumer — even though drop shippers typically aren't privy to that sale.

"Drop shippers are manufacturers or wholesalers and their sales are legitimate sales for resale," he explains. "They should not have to collect sales tax."