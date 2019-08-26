The impact of economic nexus on sales tax and income tax

Update 10.3.2019: Pennsylvania will apply economic nexus to corporate net income tax for tax periods beginning on or after January 1, 2020. Updated 10.8.2019 to add information about P.L. 86-272.

The United States Supreme Court decision South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. enables states to require out-of-state businesses with no physical presence in the state to collect and remit sales tax. This is a departure from precedent. Until the June 2018 ruling, states were limited to taxing sales by businesses with a physical presence in the state. The Wayfair decision allows states to base a sales tax collection obligation solely on economic activity in a state (economic nexus).

Although Wayfair centered on sales tax, “its nexus analysis applies equally in the context of an income tax” (Shirley Sicilian of KPMG, Wayfair in the Context of Income Tax).

States source sales to the location of the seller (origin sourcing) or the consumer (destination sourcing). They typically use destination sourcing rules for remote sales of tangible personal property, intangible property, or services delivered into the state: The delivery address or the location where the service was received is generally considered the location of the sale.

It can be more complicated to determine income tax nexus, particularly when businesses deal in intangibles that are difficult to source, like digital goods and services. Sicilian predicts there will be “increased controversy in the future.” Controversy over the issue may start next year, when Hawaii begins enforcing income tax economic nexus and Texas enforces franchise tax economic nexus.