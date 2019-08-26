The impact of economic nexus on sales tax and income tax

Gross receipts taxes like Washington state’s B&O tax are also targets for economic nexus. In fact, out-of-state businesses making retail sales into Washington are subject to B&O tax in 2019 if they meet either of the following economic nexus thresholds:
- More than $285,000 of yearly gross receipts sourced or attributed to Washington in 2018 or 2019
- At least 25 percent of total yearly gross receipts sourced or attributed to Washington in 2018 or 2019
According to the Washington State Department of Revenue, “Meeting either one of these thresholds establishes nexus even if the out-of-state business has no physical presence in Washington.” Nexus thresholds are based on a business’s receipts in the current or prior year.
Economic nexus rules have also been adopted by a couple of cities: Portland, Oregon, and San Francisco, California.
Voters in Portland approved a Clean Energy Surcharge in November 2018. It requires retailers with more than $1 billion in total annual retail revenue and more than $500,000 in Portland annual retail revenue to pay a 1 percent surcharge on gross revenue from retail sales within Portland, effective January 1, 2019 (penalties and interest kick in January 1, 2020).
Economic nexus also applies to certain taxes in San Francisco. As of January 1, 2019, a business that receives more than $500,000 in total gross receipts in San Francisco during the tax year is required to register and pay gross receipts tax, payroll expense tax, and other taxes. Additional requirements will take effect January 1, 2021. See the City and County of San Francisco Treasurer & Tax Collector for additional details.
It will be interesting to see which states, if any, follow the lead of Hawaii and Texas with respect to extending economic nexus to franchise or income tax — or if any cities are inspired by Portland and San Francisco. Several states, including Louisiana and New York, levy a franchise tax on businesses for the right to do business in the state; all but six states levy a corporate income tax.
To learn more about sales tax economic nexus, check out our state-by-state guide to sales tax economic nexus laws.
Note: Public Law 86-272 prohibits the imposition of a net income tax derived within a state ("or political subdivision thereof") from interstate commerce if business activities in the state are limited to solicitation of orders for tangible personal property.