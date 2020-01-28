The same, but different: Why is one VoIP call communications taxable and the other not?

Interconnected VoIP providers are typically required to:
- Comply with Local Number Portability (LNP) rules
- Contribute to the Telecommunications Relay Services Fund (TRS), which is used to help provide communications services to people with speech or hearing disabilities
- Contribute to the Federal Universal Service Fund (FUSF), which supports communications services in high-cost areas and for income-eligible phone subscribers
- Provide 911 functionality and collect government 911 fees
In contrast, non-interconnected VoIP may be subject to less state and local tax. These services are usually not required to contribute to the FUSF. And because they often don’t include 911 functionality, local 911 fees may not apply. That said, significant state and local communications and sales taxes may still be due.
This means that interconnected VoIP services are likely subject to significantly more tax and fees than non-interconnected VoIP services, despite consumer belief that the services are the same. Failing to understand these distinctions and prepare accordingly can put your company at risk for significant penalties and fees. In addition, regulatory and tax compliance requirements are much different for communications tax. Specialized communications tax software and billing platforms are typically required to adequately handle the necessary fields and calculations. Understanding and being prepared is essential to minimizing audit exposure.
Want to learn about managing communications tax compliance for VoIP services? Read our whitepaper Communications Tax Impacts of VoIP Services or contact us directly. We’ll help you sort out the nuances.