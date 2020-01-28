The same, but different: Why is one VoIP call communications taxable and the other not?

Even though the phrase may sound clunky and outdated, Voice over Internet Protocol — better known as VoIP — has actually become the de facto way to keep today’s increasingly mobile workforce and distributed family units connected. VoIP services have seen huge growth in recent years as carriers allow customers to call over Wi-Fi, and businesses move to abolish the traditional desk phone. Many companies have introduced their own unique offerings to join this lucrative market that’s predicted to reach $55 billion by 2025.

VoIP may seem relatively simple to define, but there are technical variations that complicate the application of communications tax and regulatory fees that apply to VoIP. This can all lead to huge confusion, and ultimately risk.